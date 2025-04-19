Walton Goggins believes Season 2 of Fallout is when it "really starts cooking"

HQ

After starring in The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout all within the last 12 months, Walton Goggins is a strong contender for the king of television right now. As a tenured actor, he knows his stuff, and believes that Fallout Season 2 will be even better than the first.

"I've been around a long time," Goggins told Complex Pop Culture. "And usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen."

"We're deep in Season 2," he said. "It says a lot about a lot. [It] stays in these lanes of the tone that was set, but then veers outside of them in the most interesting ways."

With a lot of the groundwork laid for what Fallout is for newcomers, the second season can now explore the deeper, more niche aspects of the universe, while also giving fans some more of what they enjoy. Deathclaws, for example, are expected to appear in Season 2, and we'll also dive further into the mystery of what's going on with Lucy's father.

Fallout Season 2 is currently in production for Amazon Prime Video.