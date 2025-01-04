Walter White's iconic house from Breaking Bad is up for sale for $4 million

Curious about walking in the footsteps of the world's most infamous fictional drug lord? The house used as Walter White's residence in Breaking Bad is now up for sale for 4 million USD. This four-bedroom home, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was purchased by Fran and Louis Padilla over 50 years ago and became a popular tourist attraction after being featured in the series.

What initially started as "a fun thing" for the couple quickly turned into a nightmare, and they have now grown tired of the constant, unrelenting attention, deciding to put the property on the market.

So, are you tempted to make an offer?