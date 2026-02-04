Walter White's house in Breaking Bad is still for sale, with a massive price drop

Homeowner Joanne Padilla was in for a life-changing experience when she allowed her house to be used as the set for the White residence in Breaking Bad. Little did she or anyone really know how much of a phenomenon the show would be, and even to this day the house averages hundreds of visits from fans.

Last year, Padilla put the property up for sale, for a whopping $4 million after being advised by an out-of-state estate agent that had previously sold famous Hollywood properties. The problem, as Padilla explained to Pop Culture News, was that as the house wasn't in Hollywood, but instead sat in New Mexico, that the price of $4 million was simply too much to ask, even for Breaking Bad fans.

Now, the house is selling for a much more affordable rate of $400,000 USD. You won't get the pizza Walter White threw up onto the roof for that price, but you do get the famous White residence, complete with its classy interior and famous exterior.

The home is not able to be turned into a museum, but it now could be your permanent residence. You'll just have to watch out for a lot of tourists, potential pizza throwers, and teddy bears dropping from the sky.

