Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to appear in Better Call Saul final season

HQ

Next week, the final season of Better Call Saul will premiere on Netflix (on April 19 for anyone in the UK to be exact). The season will wrap up the spinoff show based on the titular lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, and is looking to go out with a bang, by seeing the inclusion of two major characters from the main show that Better Call Saul 'spinoffed' from: Breaking Bad.

Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be back as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively. As Variety reports, this news comes from Better Call Saul's co-creator Peter Gould, who gave this statement at PaleyFestLA.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Bob Odenkirk, (Saul himself) then added a bit of extra colour, saying, "If you can believe it, there's more," but was apparently cut off before he could explain what exactly he was alluding to here.

While the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will start on April 19, it will conclude on July 11, when the second part of this sixth season drops onto Netflix.