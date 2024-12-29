Walmart still selling PlayStation Now gift cards for a service that no longer exists

HQ

Even though PlayStation Now was discontinued in 2022, Walmart continues to sell PlayStation Now gift cards, much to the surprise of a gamer who recently uncovered the issue and shared it in a Reddit post. While PlayStation Now was merged with PlayStation Plus to create a tiered subscription model, the gift cards still appear to be available for purchase, causing confusion among consumers.

As part of the merger, PlayStation Now was integrated into PlayStation Plus Premium, but the vouchers for the discontinued service now offer access to the higher-tier plan. The conversion isn't a 1:1 match, as the cost of PlayStation Plus Premium is higher than PlayStation Now's previous subscription rate. For example, a one-month PlayStation Now voucher is now estimated to provide around three weeks of PlayStation Plus Premium.

Although it's unclear how many Walmart stores still sell these outdated cards, the incident highlights the ongoing confusion surrounding Sony's subscription services and their transitions. Have you come across any outdated PlayStation Now vouchers?

What do you think of this oversight?