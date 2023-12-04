Walmart next in line to leave advertising on X

HQ

There's been a steady stream of advertisers dropping out of X advertising in recent months, and the giants that have left include companies like Apple, Coca Cola, Disney, IBM, NBC Universal and Ubisoft - something that hasn't gone down well with owner Elon Musk.

But... his outburst on the matter seems to have had the opposite effect, because now another giant is speaking out, namely the retail chain Walmart. It is currently the 17th largest company in the world and has long been the second largest retailer of video games in the US.

The company's ads have often appeared alongside far-right advertisements, and several of the companies have cited Musk's own behavior of retweeting controversial content and supporting conspiracy theories as the main reasons for pulling the plug.

Thanks Reuters