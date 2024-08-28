Walmart has to recall 10,000 cases of apple juice due to arsenic levels

HQ

America is a grand old place, but sometimes I am glad I don't live there. No walkable cities, no free health care, and the chance of arsenic finding its way into my apple juice. Yep, that last one is real, as nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice had to be pulled.

As Dexerto found out, these cases were pulled because of above-acceptable levels of arsenic. Really makes you wonder what an acceptable level of arsenic is. The FDA issued the recall on the 15th of August, increasing the warning to Class 2 afterwards.

Class 2 recalls are issued on products that have a low but not unnoticeable chance of causing adverse effects with an irreversible consequence. The recalled juices were being sold across 25 states. In May, 25000 bottles were recalled for the same issue, which begs the question of who is spiking all this apple juice?

