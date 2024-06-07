Wallace & Gromit's greatest villain returns in new movie

We all knew that Wallace & Gromit were getting a new adventure in 2024, but we weren't expecting the return of Feathers McGraw, arguably the most iconic villain from any of Aardman's movies.

The criminal penguin is out of the slammer in the new teaser trailer for the movie, which is set to release later this year. Feathers McGraw first appeared in Wallace & Gromt: The Wrong Trousers, and his return points to him trying to get revenge on the pair that put him away.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was made in partnership with the BBC and Netflix. We imagine it'll premiere on both platforms when it is ready later in the year.