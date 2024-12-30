Wallace & Gromit veterans reveal how Feathers McGraw's return came about

HQ

Feathers McGraw has solidified himself as the most-iconic Wallace & Gromit villain in his return in the latest feature, Vengeance Most Fowl. However, according to the Aardman veterans who brought him back, he wasn't in the original story for quite some time.

"He was quite late to the party, actually," Merlin Crossingham, Vengeance Most Fowl's co-director told The Independent. "The script began as a half-hour film about Wallace inventing a smart-gnome. But the more we worked on it, we realised it was lacking something - some menace, some motivation. And Feathers came about like a lightning strike. If we were ever going to bring him back, this was it."

But, of course people began to seethe once more seeing the dastardly little penguin return. Nick Park, the man behind it all and the director of Vengeance Most Fowl, is always surprised to see how much people despise Feathers. "Over the years, I've been constantly surprised by the amount of people who genuinely hate him...They think he's evil, but he's only a four-inch tall piece of plasticine."

