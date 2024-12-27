Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was viewed by 9.4 million people on Christmas Day

HQ

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming to Netflix on the 3rd of January, but as Aardman is a British company, it thought it fit to show the film to us Brits first, giving us a premiere on Christmas Day via the BBC.

While traditional TV is falling by the wayside when compared to the might of streamers, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl proved there's still such a thing as appointment viewing, as the movie pulled in 9.4 million viewers on Christmas Day.

The only thing to beat it was the Gavin & Stacey finale, which drew more than 12 million viewers. Gavin & Stacey's final episode was also put on at a much more suitable viewing time, whereas Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl could have interrupted your Christmas dinner at 18:10.

Did you get a chance to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl? Keep an eye out for our review.