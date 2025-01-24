Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the UK's biggest animated show in modern record

HQ

While you can argue that broadcast television is on its way out amidst the rise of streamers, there are still times and places where broadcast is the undisputable king, and one of those occasions is clearly the Christmas period. This has been basically confirmed by the BBC, who thanks to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Gavin & Stacey: The Finale has seen its best Christmas ratings ever.

Both shows have amassed over 20 million views since their debuts on December 25th, with Gavin & Stacey netting 20.9 million and Wallace & Gromit securing 21.6 million, making the former the biggest scripted show and the latter the biggest animated show in modern record, which began in 2002.

It should be said that these are some of the biggest shows the BBC has ever broadcasted, with the top record still being an Eastenders episode back in the late 1980s. Either way, considering Vengeance Most Fowl is also on Netflix, where it has amassed at least a few million views according to Netflix's Charts, we have to assume that it has been a big success for Aardman.

The animation studio's directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham has commented on this by adding: "Well butter me crumpets, Gromit! We are so truly honoured and utterly gobsmacked by these fantastic viewing figures. That our clay heroes mean so much to audiences here on the BBC is the best thrill of all."

What did you think of Vengeance Most Fowl and Gavin & Stacey's final episode?