Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl arrives on Netflix on the 3rd of January

The best stop-motion duo there ever was is back! The new trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl has been released, and even though it is incredibly short, it also gives us a good look at our story and returning feathered villain.

In the trailer, we see Wallace has been set up as an evil inventor. We're guessing it has something to do with the new smart gnomes he's invented, but the details are left unclear. Someone is after Wallace, and it'll be up to him and Gromit to track down who.

We know who it is of course. Feathers McGraw is back, and even though he's just been released from prison, he has in no way been rehabilitated. All he wants is revenge, and we'll have to wait to see if he can get it. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl releases on Christmas Day on the BBC in the UK and on the 3rd of January globally via Netflix.