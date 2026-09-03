Wallace & Gromit to be turned into an adorable Lego set

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The Lego Ideas range is essentially the place where the Danish toy company can pop any of its collaborations and themed builds that don't fall into an established wider category. To this end, we see all manner of one-off options including sets based on Tintin, Snoopy, Gremlins, E.T., The X-Files, and countless others.

Now a new addition has been revealed and this revolves around Aardman's most famous duo, namely Wallace & Gromit. The iconic Lancashire pair have been brickified in a set that sees the duo on their famous motorbike (with its sidecar), making for a must-have model.

The set spans 1,038 pieces and will be selling as soon as October 1. The build enables buyers to pose Wallace and his faithful canine companion of Gromit in multiple manners, and we're told to expect a slate of "Easter eggs referencing memorable storylines, including Wallace's favorite crackers, a yarn ball and diamond in the motorbike seat hatch".

Clocking in at 23 cm in height, 23 cm in length, and 18 cm in width, the Wallace & Gromit set will be selling for £89.99/€99.99. Will you be adding this lovely item to your collection?

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