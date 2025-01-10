Wallace & Gromit to be PowerWash Simulator's next themed DLC

HQ

We've seen some fantastic themed DLCs arrive in PowerWash Simulator over the years, be it SpongeBob SquarePants, Warhammer 40,000, Tomb Raider, and more. The next to join this growing list will be Wallace & Gromit, as the Aardman franchise is bringing its delightful Lancashire setting to the simulation game.

There is no release date mentioned as of yet by FuturLab as to when this DLC will debut, but we do have a trailer that teases what will be in store all the same. We can expect to have to clean gunk and mud from all over Wallace & Gromit's home, including in Gromit's lovely garden and Wallace's incredible workshop.

There are plenty of great references to be found along the way in regards to the pair's many adventures, including to the moon in A Grand Day Out and to A Close Shave's Preston. What we haven't seen yet is any hint at Vengeance Most Fowl's nifty Norbot being around, and that frankly says a lot as cleaning up a mess like this should really be the robot gnome's job instead of ours...

Will you be picking up this PowerWash Simulator DLC?