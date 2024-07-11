Wallace & Gromit creator explains why Feathers McGraw returns in Vengeance Most Fowl

HQ

Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park is one of the heroes of stop-motion animation and animation as a whole. The chase sequence in 1993's The Wrong Trousers is some of the best stop-motion put to film, and to see his return with a feature-length movie about the return of Feathers McGraw is about all fans could ask for.

However, initially the story for the new film didn't revolve around Feathers. Instead, it would have been about gnomes. "Gnomes have always been a part of Wallace and Gromit world," Park told Variety. "I was planning a short film, maybe a Christmas BBC half-hour or something. But I had struggles with what would motivate the gnomes. For years, people had asked, 'Would you ever bring Feathers back?' but I couldn't think of a context for it. Suddenly, it seemed that would be the perfect story solution."

And hey presto, Feathers McGraw came back. The greatest villain in Wallace & Gromit is now set to make his return, and the film will be out later this year on Netflix.