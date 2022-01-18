Wallace & Gromit creator Aardman is working on a game with a "mad, open world"

HQ

The Oscar-winning animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit, Aardman, is working on a game that is slated to both be a "brand-new IP" being created "with a major publisher", with a "mad, open world" filled with "compelling stories" to boot. The information comes from a new job post from the studio, which states that it is looking for a few different applicants to help bring the game to life.

As these are simply job postings, we don't know exactly what this game will be, but the Level and Narrative Designer vacancy does state that it will push "into new design space within the 3D action-adventure genre."

In terms of the platforms and how the game will be created, the Gameplay Programmer/Technical Designer role adds that applicants will need to help "deliver high quality games built with UE5, on PC and next-gen consoles," which suggests that this will be a title for the latest generation of hardware primarily.

While we'll have to wait to hear more about what exactly this game will be, it is worth noting that if Aardman is still in the hiring and in the "pre-production" stage, as the listing notes, we probably shouldn't expect to see or hear much more about the title for a few years.