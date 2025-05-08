Wall Street Journal: Marvel Studios' mediocrity in recent years is due to Disney CEO

HQ

Since Marvel Studios wrapped up The Infinity Saga with Spider-Man: Far From Home (which came shortly after Avengers: Endgame), Marvel's films and TV shows have faced more criticism than ever before. Today, there is often talk of a superhero saturation and it is doubtful that Marvel will be able to overcome this in the future. However, Thunderbolts* is a step in the right direction according to those who have seen the film, but before that film premiered, many mediocre titles were released by Marvel. In an article from The Wall Street Journal, Ben Fritz tries to answer why they have been so mediocre.

With the completion of The Infinity Saga, Bob Iger wanted Disney to invest much more in the streaming service. This resulted in a big increase in shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was definitely part of Iger's mindset: "Expansion, expansion, expansion." Feige recently told his colleagues that: "[...] watching all the comic-book giant's new TV shows and films had started to feel more like homework than entertainment."

Many would certainly agree that there have simply been too many films and TV shows released in recent years, and that it has become more of a chore than entertainment, as Feige himself puts it. In all likelihood, we can expect fewer films and TV series in the future and, hopefully, higher quality.