Agatha All Along

Walk the Witches' Road with Agatha Harkness and get ready for its premiere on 18 September

The entire Agatha All Along series will be complete in time to celebrate Halloween on Disney+.

We're still scorching from the summer heat and some are already thinking about how we'll entertain ourselves in the chilly autumn nights. Marvel Studios has a proposition for horror fans, especially those who enjoyed Wandavision.

That's right, it was Agatha All Along. Agatha All Along is back to give us a sneak peek in celebration of D23, and prepare us for the magic we'll see starting September 18 on Disney+.

In the series, we will see how the Violet Witch has to recover from her fight with Scarlet Witch and form a new coven of followers.

Are you interested in a solo series of Agatha Harkness' character in the MCU?

