Wales is the first FA to officially withdraw support for Infantino's re-election, more will follow

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The failed plan by FIFA to sell off stakes of World Cup and other competitions through a subsidiary (FFE) a plan rejected by UEFA, even to the point of announcing a boycott of World Cup if it went through, could have serious repercussions for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. On Monday morning, Wales became the first Football Association in the world to officially withdraw their support for Infantino, who aims to be re-elected as FIFA President in March 2027 for what would be his final four-year term.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football", the Welsh FA said. "The Football Association ​of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, ​for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027-2031 term".

According to English outlets like BBC and Sky, the Football Association in England will follow with a similar announcement, withdrawing their support to Infantino for re-election. And it could be the beginning of a co-ordinated approach by European FAs to remove him from office, adding pressure for him to resign or officially abandon the re-election race.

And according to The Telegraph, UEFA have even said to FIFA that they are "actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints arising out of and in connection with the FFE plan proposed by FIFA".

If more announcements are being made in the coming hours and days, it remains to be seen how much pressure Infantino can hold, knowing that he has lost almost all support at least in UEFA, which is the most powerful of the six continental confederations (the threat of the World Cup boycott by European countries effectively killed all commercial activities FIFA could have even if they had continued with the plan).