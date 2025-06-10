Wales Interactive's next FMV is a body horror death-looping sci-fi story

Over the years, developer Wales Interactive has presented and served up a whole collection of FMV projects. Whether it's an action-adventure like Mia and the Dragon Princess, rom-coms like Ten Dates, action-fests like Blood Shore, cerebral horror as in Night Book, survival horror in Maid of Sker, and so forth. Now, the next FMV idea from the Welsh studio has been revealed, and this one will pick up on the horror theme that it has not been prioritising for some time.

Known as Dead Reset, this is a death-looping story that features plenty of body horror and gore. It follows the surgeon Cole Mason, who after being kidnapped, finds himself trapped in an underwater facility and required to extract an evolving parasite from the inside of a patient, something which rarely goes right, causing the timeline to reset.

The official description explains: "Trapped in a terrifying death-loop, surgeon Cole Mason is kidnapped and brought to an underwater facility, forced to operate on a patient to extract an evolving parasitic horror. Dead Reset is a blood-soaked interactive horror, where each death brings you closer to the truth."

We're told that this game will have the traditional FMV interactive narrative matched up with high-stakes choices, and that decisions will lead to one of four unique endings. There's a built-in pause feature so you can take a moment to assess the situation at hand, and there's an alliance and relationship system too that determines your standing with the different characters.

As for when Dead Reset is set to make its arrival, the game will launch sometime this September on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.