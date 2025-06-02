Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery comes to Netflix in December

HQ

While we have known for a while that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third part in Rian Johnson's whodunnit series, would be coming to Netflix sometime later this year, what we had not known was its exact premiere date. This has now changed.

During Netflix Tudum, the streaming service confirmed the exact premiere date for the anticipated film, noting that it would be arriving on the platform as soon as December 12. This comes in-line with a new teaser for the flick, which you can see in full below.

As for what Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is about, the synopsis has not been shared as of yet, but we do know the stacked cast who will be making up this third entry into the series. On top of Daniel Craig back once more as the famed Benoit Blanc, we can expect the following stars to make an appearance.



Josh O'Connor



Glenn Close



Josh Brolin



Mila Kunis



Jeremy Renner



Kerry Washington



Andrew Scott



Cailee Spaeny



Daryl McCormack



Thomas Haden Church



Are you excited for the next part in the Knives Out series?