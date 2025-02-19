Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry star in Ridley Scott's upcoming Apple TV+ series

Ridley Scott is best known for his major blockbuster films, but the British filmmaker has also dabbled in various television productions over the years, sometimes as a director, sometimes as a producer. This will once again be the case next month, when Scott teams up with Peter Craig to debut Dope Thief on Apple TV+.

This show revolves around two friends (Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry) who decide the best way to rob and scam small-time drug dealers in Philadelphia is to simply pose as DEA agents and claim that they're acting on orders from the government. The pair grift their way to success until one day they target the wrong person...

Dope Thief will be coming to Apple TV+ starting from March 14, and you can see the trailer for the series below, as well as its official synopsis.

"Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It's a perfect grift—until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise."