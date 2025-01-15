w7m esports has acquired Fluxo's Rainbow Six: Siege slot

HQ

While it may have seemed unusual to see w7m esports as part of the recently affirmed list of qualified teams for the Six Invitational 2025, there is a very good reason as to why the organisation is present.

It has been confirmed that w7m esports has recently acquired Fluxo's Rainbow Six: Siege slot and team, meaning it will be taking over the latter's position in the competitive scene not just for the major tournament but also for the rest of 2025 and beyond too.

Speaking about this acquisition, w7m esports has released a small statement where it makes affirmations with what it has planned for its Rainbow Six: Siege division, including that it will "keep the same vibe as always, striving for the best for the game's ecosystem, the competitive scene, and, of course, for the Bulls!"

Fluxo also released a brief statement about this acquisition too, with the team simply wishing w7m esports luck and thanking its fans for supporting its Rainbow Six: Siege endeavours along the way.