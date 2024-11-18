w7m esports are the Rainbow Six: Siege Montreal Major champions

HQ

The 2024 competitive Rainbow Six: Siege calendar is in its final stages. Over the weekend, the BLAST Montreal Major came to a close, and with that being the case, all eyes are now on the 2025 Six Invitational that will happen in February.

Looking back to the Montreal Major, we now know the victor and which team came out on top of the tournament. Following a gruelling weekend, w7m esports ended up lifting the trophy after defeating Team BDS in the grand final. This result has also seen w7m esports heading home with the majority of the prize pool, with $217,000 to their name, on top of being regarded now as the team to beat heading into the Six Invitational.

As per who took home the MVP award for the grand final match, w7m esports' own Denis "Dodez" Navas was given that honour for his performance notching up two clutches and a total K/D of 38-33.

Do you think that w7m esports can continue this success in the Six Invitational?