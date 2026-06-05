VW still thinks petrol-powered cars will become totally obsolete

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Some manufacturers in the car business are these days holding back on their EV plans. This is because demands seems to be dropping in select markets, but if you're asking Volkswagen, then traditional petrol-powered cars will ultimately become totally and utterly obsolete.

In a surprisingly blunt comparison, Volkswagen sales and marketing boss Martin Sander argued that this can be compared to the same way horses disappeared as the world's primary form of transportation, this is through an interview with Auto Express.

"Do you know when horses were banned?" Sander asked. "When was it forbidden to buy horses?" He argued that people naturally switched because cars were the better solution for getting from A to B, and believes a similar shift will eventually happen with EVs.

According to Volkswagen, constantly discussing deadlines for banning combustion engines risks alienating buyers rather than convincing them to embrace new technology. Sander says consumers should be won over by better products, improved charging infrastructure and lower operating costs instead of regulatory pressure.