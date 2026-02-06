VW overtakes Tesla as the best selling EV brand in Europe

HQ

We've seen a steady, stark decline in Tesla sales in Europe over the past few years, coinciding with several drastic delays on new models, the outright cancellation of the cheaper model and CEO Elon Musk's political activities.

And now Tesla has quite directly lost the lead. According to new numbers from JATO Dynamics (through Reuters) Tesla lost the lead to Volkswagen in Europe in 2025 as the best selling EV brand.

In 2025 VW managed to sell 274.278 "pure" EV's, which is an increase of 56% compared to 2024. Conversely, Tesla sales fell an additional 27% to 236.357 in 2025.

Apparently, the launch of the ID.7 has been instrumental in this succes for VW too.