VTech has revealed a gaming chair for babies

There are some very quirky products that see the light of day these days, but the latest baby product from VTech might just be the cream of the crop. The infant product brand has unveiled a gaming chair for babies. Seriously. It's a small colourful chair, fit with a keyboard attached to one armrest and a headset holder (with headset) on the other.

Known as the Level Up Chair, the product will cost $50 and has been constructed to resemble the same sort of design as a gaming chair, with an almost racing seat appearance. To make it fitting to its infantile audience however, it has forsaken wheels or any unstable kind of base in favour of four blue boot-like legs, to ensure stability.

As for the expected interactive parts, while the headset doesn't do anything but look like a headset, the keyboard does have light-up letters and numbers and can even be detached to use on-the-go. There is no word for how a mouse would connect to the overall product.

VTech has stated that the gaming chair for babies will go up for sale this autumn.

Thanks, Engadget.