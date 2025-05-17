VRR support on Switch 2 only works in handheld mode

HQ

Contrary to what was previously stated, there will be no VRR support for the Switch 2—at least not in docked mode. This was clarified by Nintendo after they updated the information about the console on their website, something that was picked up by Digital Foundry. Nintendo apologized for the oversight and issued the following official statement:

"Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."

As for whether the console might be updated to support VRR in the future, Nintendo had this to say:

"We have nothing to announce on this topic."

A bit disappointing, perhaps. What do you think?

Were you hoping for VRR support in docked mode?