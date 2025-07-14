VRChat players are building a giant tower to spite the gods

HQ

Sometimes, video game communities come together to do something truly remarkable and more often than not, a little strange. This is especially apparent in building games, like Minecraft, where players have in the past teamed up to build a National Park or even a New Earth... Now, VRChat players are coming together to build something remarkable, if undeniably more simple than what the Minecraft contingency typically presents.

The project is known as Monument, and it's a build in VRChat Worlds where players all combine to construct a massive tower stretching into the sky. It's a cylindrical build, where the idea is to mine stone and rock nearby, turn that material into bricks, carry it up the Monument's massive spiraling staircase, and then to place the bricks at the top to extend the build further into the heavens. The amazing part of this build is that it's a true global community effort, as it features a design that regardless of the instance and server you play on, the tower saves and updates periodically across all versions, meaning everyone around the world can come together to help expand this project.

Some have already drawn comparisons between this build and the Tower of Babel, which while showing clear similarities, shouldn't pose as much of a threat to the gods unless the VR deities see it as an affront. Either way, you can catch a snippet of the build so far below, which documents some of the hazards of working on such a vertically-extreme build. You can also join the project by heading over here.