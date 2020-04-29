V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40K are May's Games with Gold

As usual, there are new free games to download next month for all of you with Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate; two of them are for Xbox One and the other two are for Xbox 360 (games which also work on Xbox One).

Those games have now been revealed on Xbox Wire, and here is what you have to look forward to in the month of May:

• V-Rally 4: Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

• Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr: Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

• Sensible World of Soccer: Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

• Overlord II: Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Fantasy, sci-fi, football and racing. Will you be downloading any of them?