VR shooter Onward is coming to Oculus Quest

Onward was initially released on Steam in 2016, and in 2017 it was released on Oculus Rift. A first-person shooter that combines military sim aspects with virtual reality, coordination and communication with your teammates are the keys to surviving.

Now, the game has been adapted for the Oculus Quest, and Onward will be available on the Oculus Quest store starting from July 30, 2020 with the RRP $24.99. You can find some screenshots below if you want to see what the game looks like.