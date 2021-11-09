VR adventure Wanderer has been pushed back again, now will release on January 27, 2022

HQ

Back in September, we were informed that the VR exclusive time-travelling adventure Wanderer from M Theory, Oddboy, and Perp Games got delayed from Q3 to Q4 2021. However, they seem to need even more time for this product. Earlier it has been announced that Wanderer is now rescheduled to launch on January 27, 2022.

On the official Twitter account, the development team wrote:

"As you will quickly have noticed, it's uh... not coming out before the end of 2021.

The overall choice comes from us wanting to deliver a well-polished game that we are PROUD to share with you all. Pushing back to a solid date gives us the confidence to create that!"

So, there you have it. It's not the first game (or expansion) that got delayed this year, and it probably won't be the last. Just recently, we've seen Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, Scorn, SpellForce III Reforced , and even the eFootball 2022 November content update all got pushed back.

Hopefully with the extra time taken, the developers can deliver the game in the best status as they aim for.