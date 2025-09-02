Voyagers update pushes No Man's Sky to highest numbers since launch

HQ

o you remember when No Man's Sky was synonymous with disappointment? Today that feels like a distant fever dream. With the recent release of the hefty Voyagers update, Hello Games has once again managed to lure players back in large numbers.

The most striking addition is a completely new class of starships that can be built and customized almost entirely to your liking—both inside and out. Players can even walk around on board and hang out with friends, a feature that has clearly resonated with the community.

Sean Murray, one of Hello Games' founders, revealed on X that the game recently reached nearly 98,000 concurrent players. According to SteamDB, the exact figure was 98,285—the highest since its launch almost ten years ago. While still far from the release-day peak of over 212,000 players, the feat is impressive for a game nearing its first decade.

At the same time, Hello Games is looking ahead. The studio is actively developing its next title, Light No Fire, where many of the technologies introduced in No Man's Sky are expected to play a key role.