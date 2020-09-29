English
Follow us
news
Minecraft

Vote for the new Mob type you want during Minecraft Live on Oct 3

There will be 3 odd creatures to choose from.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you are a fan of Minecraft, you'd know there are different types of interesting creatures called "Mobs" that move around in the game. Now, it's time to add a brand new mob type into Minecraft, announced the developer Mojang.

However, players' opinions are always valued. Even though the studio has created 3 different types of mobs, the final choice of which one going into the game is still up to the fans.

During the upcoming livestream event Minecraft Live on October 3 (12 ET), fans will get to vote for the one they prefer. Mojang will set up a voting poll on Minecraft's official Twitter, everyone can get involved if interested.

The three new mobs are Iceologer, Moobloom and Glow Squid. You can check the detailed introduction of each mob here, we'd say all of them look interesting, there might be some struggles before you finally make up your mind.

For voting you'll need to log on to Twitter and go to this page.

Check the new trailer below and let us know your thoughts.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Minecraft

Related texts

Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy