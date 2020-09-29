Vote for the new Mob type you want during Minecraft Live on Oct 3

You're watching Advertisements

If you are a fan of Minecraft, you'd know there are different types of interesting creatures called "Mobs" that move around in the game. Now, it's time to add a brand new mob type into Minecraft, announced the developer Mojang.

However, players' opinions are always valued. Even though the studio has created 3 different types of mobs, the final choice of which one going into the game is still up to the fans.

During the upcoming livestream event Minecraft Live on October 3 (12 ET), fans will get to vote for the one they prefer. Mojang will set up a voting poll on Minecraft's official Twitter, everyone can get involved if interested.

The three new mobs are Iceologer, Moobloom and Glow Squid. You can check the detailed introduction of each mob here, we'd say all of them look interesting, there might be some struggles before you finally make up your mind.

For voting you'll need to log on to Twitter and go to this page.

Check the new trailer below and let us know your thoughts.