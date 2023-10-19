Voragine Game Studio presents a new pixel art Metroidvania known as Eden's Guardian

It's nice that there are Spanish studios whose work in turn inspires other studios to develop videogames. And in this day and age, there are few developers with more international exposure than Seville-based The Game Kitchen. Their Blasphemous series has been a runaway success both at home and abroad. And with them in mind, Voragine Game Studio wanted to plant its seed in the Metroidvania genre to announce its next game: Eden's Guardian.

"Basically, it's a classic Metroidvania. It's inspired by the art style of the game, a bit like Blasphemous, because if you want to make a pixel art game, I think they're the best, and they're from Spain", director and designer Jesús Martínez and programmer Agus Sánchez told us during an interview at the last IndieDevDay Barcelona, which you can see below.

But Eden's Guardian has a lot of personality that allows it to distance itself (respectfully) from Cvstodia and its Penitent, creating a hand-crafted pixel art dark fantasy world where the conflict between gods and humans has laid waste to everything. Among these ruins is our character, the guardian, a female creature born of gods and humans, who after being imprisoned for centuries has finally broken free. But when she awakens, she finds the beautiful world she once knew crumbling under a mysterious curse. And to seek the answers to what has happened in her absence, she begins a violent journey.

And then there is, of course, its novel mechanics that set it apart from other titles in the genre: you can throw your sword or thrust it into surfaces and teleport to it, allowing you to surprise enemies, as well as reach inaccessible places and cover distances. "We also looked at Hollow Knight. We have a good mechanic, a unique mechanic, you can throw the sword and teleport to it. It's like Noctis' mechanic in Final Fantasy XV, so we applied that to a metroidvania, and yes, this is just a small part of the game."

Although at the end of the interview they reveal that they are preparing a Kickstarter campaign to get funding, the creators already tell us that the development is planned for about 18 months, so the most likely date to see the game will be in 2025. But while we wait, here's the first trailer for Eden's Guardian, which you can watch below.