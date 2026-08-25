Vondroušová appeals her four-year sanction for refusing a doping test from CAS

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Markéta Vondroušová, Czech tennis player who was banned from tennis during four years after refusing to take an anti-doping test, has appealed her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The 27-year-old player, who was ranked 122 in the world when the sentence was announced last June, was once ranked World No. 6 and won three WTA titles including Wimbledon 2023, becoming the first unseeded player to win the Grand Slam. She played for the last time in January, due to a series of injuries.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) explained that, with the anti-doping rules, "the initial sanction for refusing a test must be the same as if a test had been positive. This ensures that no one who dopes can receive a lesser sanction simply for refusing to submit to the test".

Vondroušová explained that she never doped, and refused to take the surprise doping test when an officer went to her house at 20:15 PM, claiming it was outside of the designated hours for doping controls and that it was a violation of her privacy and feared for her safety because the officials failed to properly identify themselves. CAS has received the appeal and a hearing date will be set.

"Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative, just like every test before it".

Her current sanction ban her playing, coaching and even attending any tennis event until June 21, 2030.