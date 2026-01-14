Von der Leyen says Greenland can count on EU support: "Greenlanders can count on us"

HQ

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Greenland has the full backing of the European Union, stressing the bloc's close relationship with the territory.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, von der Leyen said the European Union respects the wishes and interests of the Greenlandic people.

"Greenlanders can count on us," she said, underlining the EU's commitment to standing by the territory. She also highlighted the growing importance of the Arctic, calling regional security a key priority for the European Union.

