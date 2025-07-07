Von der Leyen had "good exchange" with Trump over phone, according to EU Commission

HQ

The latest news on the European Union and United States . European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday in what the EU described as a "productive exchange" focused on ongoing trade negotiations.

"We want to reach a deal with the United States. We want to avoid tariffs. We believe they cause pain. We want to achieve win-win outcomes, not lose-lose outcomes", said a spokesperson, noting that the EU's objective is to secure a trade agreement by July 9.

The Commission said it still hopes to reach a deal with Washington before the deadline, highlighting the need to avoid trade barriers and focus on solutions that benefit both sides. If no agreement is in place by July 9, new tariffs are set to take effect on August 1.