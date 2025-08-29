Von der Leyen calls Trump after strikes on Kyiv and urges him to push for peace

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with United States President Donald Trump following a heavy Russian assault on Kyiv that damaged EU offices and killed several civilians.

"Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa, then @POTUS Donald Trump, following the massive strike on Kyiv which also hit our EU offices. Putin must come to the negotiating table," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

She stressed that Ukraine must receive solid security guarantees to become a "steel porcupine" and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in meaningful talks. The strikes came despite recent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

EU diplomats described the damage to their Kyiv building as severe, though no staff were harmed. Von der Leyen plans a rapid tour of several member states near Russia to reinforce unity and support for Ukraine. As always, stay tuned for further updates.