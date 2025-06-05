Volvo to incorporate its next major seatbelt innovation into the EX60

HQ

Car maker Volvo has always been at the forefront of automotive safety. In fact, you can thank Volvo for one of the most impactful and now mandated technologies used in cars, namely the seatbelt. Yep, before the Swedish company came up with the idea, cars were not equipped with seatbelts, and now it looks like Volvo is set to improve and refine its great formula.

It has just been revealed that the upcoming EX60 model will be the first to incorporate a new seatbelt design that is regarded as the "world's first multi-adaptive safety belt". As for what this means, we can look ahead to a system that "is designed to better protect people by adapting to traffic variations and the person wearing it, thanks to real-time data from the car's advanced sensors."

As for how this works, Volvo explains "the new multi-adaptive safety belt can use data input from interior and exterior sensors to customise protection, adapting the setting based on the situation and individual's profiles, such as their height, weight, body shape and seating position."

Essentially, now people of differing heights, weights, shapes, and sizes, will all have a unique seatbelt experience that should better protect them in the event of an accident. And Volvo even notes that this technology should improve over time as "the capabilities of the new multi-adaptive safety belt are designed to continuously improve via over-the-air software updates. As Volvo Cars gathers more data and insights, the car can improve its understanding of the occupants, new scenarios and response strategies."

Again, this will first be incorporated in the EX60 model from 2026, but if it's successful, it will no doubt find its way into future additional models too.