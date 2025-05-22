English
Volvo to become a reference partner for Google Gemini integration

Expect to see Gemini and Android Automotive OS having a bigger role in Volvo cars in the future.

Volvo has announced that it has teamed up with Google to ensure that Android Automotive OS and Gemini has a bigger role in its vehicles. We're informed that Volvo is set to become a reference partner for all manner of Google's car endeavours, and that this will see Google software improvements being fast-tracked in the Swedish automotive brand.

In terms of what we can expect on this front, Volvo explains that Gemini will launch in its models and that this will enable drivers to better understand their car by being able to speak with the AI in natural conversations. It will enable drivers to reduce their mental load while driving by taking any need to manually craft and send messages, and therefore commit more energy and focus on the road itself.

Gemini is set to replace the existing Google Assistant in Volvo cars, and will then be expanded later this year with a built-in Google system too.

