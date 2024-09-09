Volvo scales back electrification aims, targeting 90% hybrid or EV sales by 2030

HQ

It looks like Volvo has wizened up to the idea that even with more and more electric vehicles being produced, getting people to make the jump to a pure EV car might not be as simple and seamless as expected. With this in mind, the automotive titan has announced adjusted electrification aims, a reduction from the 100% EV/hybrid goal by 2030.

Volvo now aims to achieve a 90% EV or hybrid sales volume by 2030, with the remaining 10% being left open and available to mild hybrids if required. The interesting thing here is that Volvo still firmly believes that it will not be selling any pure combustion engine cars by the time we reach the new decade.

As part of its efforts to achieve this goal, Volvo has also noted that by 2025 it will offer around 50-60% electrified products in its portfolio, with a line-up of pure EV models offered well before the end of the decade.

Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo, adds: "An electric car provides a superior driving experience and increases possibilities for using advanced technologies that improve the overall customer experience. However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption. We are pragmatic and flexible, while retaining an industry-leading position on electrification and sustainability."

This EV strategy is also in line with Volvo's plan to reduce CO2 emissions, with the aim to post a 30-35% reduction versus a 2018 baseline by the end of 2025.