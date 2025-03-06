Volvo presents the fully-electric ES90

HQ

Volvo has lifted the curtain on a brand-new model that is both fully-electric and also a bit of everything. It's known as the ES90, and it's a car that is said to have elements of a sedan, elements of a fastback, and elements of an SUV, and as for what this means in practice, Volvo has stated the following:

"The ES90 combines the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback, and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with SUVs. It's a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space. A car that allows for bigger adventures and families, striking the perfect balance between your professional and private life, and allowing you to embrace the special moments in life."

The ES90 is the first Volvo to utilise 800V technology and it's built using next-generation core computers that are claimed to offer an eightfold improvement over its predecessor. This combination means a larger range and faster charging than any former Volvo EV, with a grand total of up 700 km of range promised and 300 km or range being added in just 10 minutes of charging when using 350 kW fast-charging stations.

Inside the car, we can expect Bowers & Wilkins speakers, 25 of them to be exact, and a central display that includes a 14.5-inch screen that has Google services built-in, and that stretches to the 9-inch driver display and head-up display.

In terms of pricing, this has yet to be communicated, but we are told that Volvo is now accepting orders for most countries in Europe.