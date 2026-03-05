Volvo EX60 is so popular that they are forced to increase production

HQ

Volvo recently unveiled their long-awaited EX60, which launches on a new platform and signals a new era for the legendary car maker. And it seems that the initial response for consumers are very, very positive indeed.

As InsideEVs reports, Volvo is seeing larger-than-expected demand on the EX60, and is therefore increasing production to account for the popularity amongst pre-ordering customers.

More specifically, they have addressed the demand as being "considerably higher than internal forecasts," but have yet to put actual numbers on the amount of pre-orders.

That's promising considering only European customers can reserve an EX60 for now, and US buyers will have to wait for later in the spring.

"That so many customers ordered the EX60 in the first month has surpassed our expectations, and it's a good 'problem' to have. We are very encouraged to see such strong demand for our game-changing electric SUV, and we are now reviewing our production plans for 2026, as we gear up for the start of customer car production next month," said Erik Severinson, chief commercial officer at Volvo Cars. "