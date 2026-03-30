Volta a Catalunya: first race victory for Vingegaard, first stage for Brady Gilmore

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Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard won Volta a Catalunya, the week-long race in Catalonia in its 105th edition between March 23-29, ninth race of the 2026 UCI World Tour. It was the first time for Vingegaard on the Volta, just like it was his first edition at the Paris-Nice two weeks ago, and Vingegaard, also winner of Vuelta a España 2025 and Tour de France 2022 and 2023, won both of them.

The final stage, the traditional climb to Montjuïc, had a surprise winner: 24-year-old Australian cyclisy Brady Gilmore from NSN Cycling Team, winning his first WorldTour stage. It was also the sixth win of the year for NSN, the team formally known as Israel-Premier Tech, which is now owned by football legend Andrés Iniesta... who was at the stage in Barcelona, witnessing his team's victory.

Gilmore said that he had studied the race from previous years and knew exactly when and where to sprint to break from the group. "I think about winning every day and that's all I want to do, so to finally get a WorldTour win feels amazing", the 24-year-old said, via CyclingWeekly.

Gilmore won his first two races in 2025, the Tour de Taiwan and the Circuit des Ardennes in Charleville-Mézières, as part of the continental tours in Asia and Europe.