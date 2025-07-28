Volonaut's Airbike looks like it flew straight out of Star Wars

HQ

Yes, it really flies. Ten, twenty, forty, sixty years ago people thought we'd have flying cars by now. We don't. But we might be on our way to flying bikes as you've seen in Star Wars.

That's if Polish inventor and entrepreneur Tomasz Patan has anything to say about it, as he's been working on the Airbike with Volonaut for years. The project has come out of stealth mode, as per its official website, and is almost ready to take to the skies.

It'll cost $880k if you want to try one out for yourself. It flies at speeds up to 63mph, and really does take off from the ground in order to soar around the skies. The Airbike is seven-times lighter than a standard motorcycle, and is made using carbon fiber materials, 3D printing, and a minimalistic approach.

Would you be willing to hop on a flying bike?