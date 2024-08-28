Volkswagen unveils even sportier variant of the ID.3 GTX

HQ

The Volkswagen Golf remains a great hot hatchback for those looking for a sporty option, but with the electric movement in mind, what is VW doing to retain that option? This is where the ID.3 GTX model comes into the equation, as this is a sportier version of the all-electric ID.3 model, something that is now being improved further with a Performance variant too.

Known as the ID.3 GTX Performance, this model promises a 240 kW motor that can deliver a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.7 seconds, all alongside a 79 kWh battery offering a range of 601 km and fast-charging capability enabling 10-80% charging in less than 26 minutes.

Inside the car is also a 12.9-inch display that features IDA voice assistant support, alongside an augmented reality head-up display, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Needless today, with such a collection of impressive features, the ID.3 GTX Performance isn't exactly cheap, as models start at €52,295, with this including VAT.

This is an ad:

Would you drive a VW ID.3 GTX Performance?