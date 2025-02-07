Volkswagen plans to unveil an entry-level electric car next month

HQ

Volkswagen has announced that in the imminent future it will be lifting the curtain on an all-new electric model. The car is described as an entry-level model that will have a base price of around €20,000, and that it will be designed for a wide array of groups.

While we don't have any firm information about the car other than this, we are informed that it will be revealed to the public in early March. VW CEO Thomas Schäfer commented on the plans for this model as well:

"An affordable, high-quality, and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe - that's the Champions League of automotive engineering!"

A teaser glimpse of this upcoming car has also been shared, which you can see below.

