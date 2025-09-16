Volkswagen delays their electric Golf

HQ

Volkswagen has been hyping the upcoming electric version of the Golf for several years and in recent years it has been said that it will be released in the summer of 2029 (which is tough as hell, in itself) but now the German car giant announces that the electric Golf is being delayed by a year. The ID.Golf will now be rolled out in 2030 according to Volkswagen themselves and this is because they are trying to cut production costs in order to compete with the Chinese and because customer demand for a fully electric Golf has dropped sharply recently.

Handelsblatt:

"The launch of key models is likely to be delayed. As Handelsblatt learned from five people familiar with the matter, production of the electric models ID.Roc and ID.Golf will not begin until 2030 - later than previously planned. The reasons for this are the high cost pressure at VW, fewer electric car sales than planned, and unresolved production issues. The postponement also affects the occupancy of the Group's plants: The combustion-engined Golf - the brand's icon and bestseller - is likely to be relocated from the main plant in Wolfsburg to Mexico later than planned. At the same time, the compact electric car ID.3 will remain in Zwickau for the time being and will not arrive at the main plant in Lower Saxony in 2027 as originally planned. This means that Wolfsburg, the world's largest car factory, is unlikely to go electric until 2028 at the earliest."