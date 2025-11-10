Volkswagen cancels upcoming electric Amarok

HQ

Volkswagen, like every single one of their competitors, has been tinkering with the electric transition for the past five years, but as we all know, this is now changing as the market has clearly shown that they do not want electric cars to the same extent, and this has ultimately meant that everyone from Mercedes to Ford, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Renault, Honda and Audi have discontinued upcoming electric cars. Now VW is also following suit and is discontinuing the upcoming EV version of the Amarok pick-up. They will no longer continue to develop it, according to Volkswagen themselves. This is via Carexpert.

"As recently as April 2025, Volkswagen said it was "seriously considering" an electric (EV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Amarok - however, those projects now appear to have been axed. But while Volkswagen has ruled out electrified versions of the current Amarok, the possibility of an Amarok EV or PHEV being developed for the next-generation ute has been left open - all but confirming a new-generation Amarok is on the cards for the 2030s."